President Joe Biden signed the DHS Border Services Contract Review Act into law on Dec. 23, introducing measures to enhance oversight and efficiency in federal border security contracts.

The bipartisan law requires more congressional scrutiny of contracts exceeding $50 million, aiming to curb wasteful spending and improve services for Border Patrol agents and migrants, according to Border Report.

Key Provisions:

1. Congressional Oversight:

Contracts over $50 million will be scrutinized by Congress.

DHS must brief lawmakers on expensive procurement projects and report on active contracts.

Contracts subject to oversight include detention facilities, transportation, border security equipment, and migrant medical care.

2. Accountability and Strategy:

DHS must identify opportunities to streamline operations and cut costs.

DHS will develop and implement strategies to improve efficiency in contract services at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Background:

A 2020 Government Accountability Office report found insufficient oversight led to increased spending with private contractors.

From 2013 to 2018, DHS spent $70.7 billion—76% of its total obligations—on service contracts.

Goals:

Enhance guidance and documentation in contracted projects.

Prevent redundancies in contracted services through consistent review, analysis and strategizing.

Bipartisan Support:

The bill was co-sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), alongside House sponsors like Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-OK).

"It will help ensure that the Department of Homeland Security and its contractors are operating as effectively as possible at the border," Hassan said in a statement.

"I'm interested in any and every opportunity to streamline government processes, including at our southern border," Cornyn, who is set to join Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, said.

"This measure will not cost a dime," Brecheen said when the bill passed the House in March.

Next Steps:

The law will take effect in the new year, with DHS beginning to implement oversight strategies and reporting mechanisms to ensure taxpayer funds are used responsibly and border security operations are optimized.