Former police officer Harry Dunn, who was attacked during the violent storming of the Capitol at the end of the Trump administration, is furious about the planned January 6 insurrectionist awards gala and fundraiser at Donald Trump's New Jersey golf club.

The former president had "expressed interest" in attending the controversial event that was to hosted at his Bedminster club to honor and raise money for lawbreakers who stormed the Capitol after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, a spokesperson told NBC last week.

But the event, scheduled to take place this Thursday, was suddenly postponed over the weekend, with no future date announced, according to the website for the "awards gala,"which prominently features the former president. No reason was given.

Trump had decided after all not to attend, the New York Times reported.

"Honoring insurrectionists? It's a look," mocked news host Sam Stein as he sought Dunn's opinion on MSNBC on Sunday.

"Is anyone really surprised?" asked the disgusted ex-cop.

Stein pointed out that Trump often presents himself as a friend to police.

"He supports you if you're loyal to him," Dunn responded. "The thing is, we're loyal to the oath" to uphold the law, "loyal to the Constitution, not an individual."

.@libradunn shares his thoughts on Trump showing himself as an ally towards police, except for maybe the Capitol Hill police "The thing is, we're loyal to the oath. We're loyal to the country. We're loyal to the constitution, not an individual" #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/5y3uXpP1Sc — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) September 1, 2024

The former officer complained that Trump still wears the violence of January 6 by his supporters "like a badge of honor."

Trump and his backers are "still playing down what happened" that day, versus "what everyone saw happened with their own eyes," he added.

"I'm not going to stop pushing back against those lies," Dunn vowed.

"Most reasonable people" know that "Donald Trump was responsible" for the violence that day, he emphasized.

Dunn warned that Trump is once more "planting the seeds" of violence if he doesn't get his way again and loses the presidential election.

But "we have an adult in the White House now, who will be responsible for the response should anything bad happen," Dunn noted, instead of the hours that Trump spent watching his supporters maraud through the Capitol on his television screen.

The gala was ultimately postponed due to "multiple issues outside of our control, the main one being safety concerns of attendees and staff," according to a text message by an apparent planner obtained by the Times.

The event may be rescheduled after the election, according to the texts.

Dunn was among some 140 police officers attacked in the Capitol violence, with some viciously beaten by flag poles and repeatedly sprayed in the face with bear mace.

One of the Capitol Police officers, 42-year-old Brian Sicknick, died after suffering two strokes the day after he was physically assaulted and sprayed with mace.

"There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6, and a hit man sent them," Dunn, referring to Trump, testified before the House select committee investigating the violence.

"I question why all Americans aren't united in the pursuit of justice and accountability" in the insurrection, Dunn later wrote in a CNN op-ed on the third anniversary of the attack

Dunn, who served with the Capitol Police for 15 years, announced his retirement last December.