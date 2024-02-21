Alexander Smirnov, the ex-FBI informant charged with lying about the Bidens' Ukraine dealings, told investigators that he had contacts with Russian intelligence who fed him with "false" information about Hunter Biden, prosecutors revealed In a recent court filing.

Smirnov is facing allegations of providing false information to his FBI handler, asserting that executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each around 2015.

The prosecutors stated that Smirnov has been actively spreading new lies with potential impacts on US elections, and his past false bribery accusations continue to create fallout.

Smirnov, claiming extensive recent contacts with foreign intelligence officials, admitted to ties with Russian spies who were involved in passing a story about Hunter Biden, CNN reported.

Despite these revelations, a federal judge granted Smirnov's release with conditions, including GPS monitoring and surrendering passports. Prosecutors argued that Smirnov's multiple foreign intelligence contacts, including Russia, pose a risk of him fleeing the country.

The court disclosures add to the controversy surrounding Smirnov's discredited allegations, which played a role in House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The court filing disclosed a September 2023 story where Smirnov falsely claimed Hunter Biden was recorded in a Kyiv hotel under Russian control. Federal agents debunked the story, as Hunter Biden never traveled to Ukraine. Prosecutors emphasized the seriousness of Smirnov's false statements, noting their impact on the presumptive nominee and the ongoing turmoil in Congress over discredited bribery allegations.

Hunter Biden's lawyers claim that the informant's claims might have tainted the other case involving gun and tax violations against the president's son. The legal team argued that the informant's chatter contributed to the collapse of a plea deal offered last summer, AP news reported.

Meanwhile, Democrats have called for an end to the probe after Smirnov's indictment, while Republicans distanced themselves, vowing to continue following the facts. Hunter Biden is expected to provide a deposition next week as the legal drama unfolds.