EXO member D.O. — also known as Do Kyungsoo — earned millions of dollars since debuting in 2012, thanks to his prolific career in the Korean entertainment industry as a K-Pop idol and an actor.

Back in August 2022, media outlet South China Morning Post revealed that EXO was the richest K-Pop group with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, beating the likes of BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and TVXQ, among others.

International Business Times couldn't independently verify this information. But news outlets such as Sportskeeda and Otakukart previously reported that the group's fortune only ranged from $100 million to $130 million.

Presuming that the fortune is divided equally among all the members — Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Kai, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Sehun and D.O. — the amount significantly adds to the 30-year-old idol-turned-actor's estimated wealth, which was at $12 million at the time, making him the sixth richest member of the group.

Most of his fortune was earned during his 11-year career as a member of one of the most influential groups in K-Pop, streams, album sales, tour sales, royalties and brand endorsements.

D.O. also debuted as a solo artist in 2021, releasing his first mini-album, titled "Empathy," which charted high on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart. Before that, he was credited as a songwriter for EXO and other music collaborations, per Lifestyle Asia.

He also ventured into acting, starring in several K-shows such as "100 Days My Prince" in 2018, "Bad Prosecutor" in 2022, and "The Moon" in 2023. He officially debuted as an actor in 2014 with the film "Cart."

Interestingly, D.O. has revealed that he earned more as a K-Pop idol than from his acting stints.

In the latest episode of "KStar Next Door," uploaded via Diggle's YouTube channel, the singer appeared as a guest and talked about his latest comeback and recent projects. He made his second solo comeback with the album "Anticipation" Monday last week.

There, he was asked by the host, Jonathon, about whom among his personas he preferred more — D.O. as a K-Pop idol or Do Kyungsoo as an actor.

"I like both," the singer revealed. But if he were to choose just one, it would be Do Kyungsoo because it was the real him, though he avoided separating his idol persona from his real life.

Jonathan then asked, "What brings more money? D.O. or Do Kyungsoo," to which the latter immediately responded, "D.O. is better. [He] makes more money because I've been working as D.O. for longer."

Fans — known as EXO-L — who want to know more about D.O. or Do Kyungsoo could check out the full episode of "KStar Next Door" below.