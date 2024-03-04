F. Oliver Yang, a business immigration lawyer with diverse experience in representing EB-5 projects and investors, multi-national company transferees, persons with extraordinary ability, etc. for over a decade. As a Partner and Co-Leader of immigration services at Reid & Wise LLC, a leading international law firm, Oliver has successfully represented thousands of clients in achieving their American immigration goals. Oliver has been recognized in the 2021 and 2024 editions of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and EB-5 Investor Magazine's Top 5 Rising Stars. His journey to legal excellence has had its challenges, but his immigration to the United States uniquely equips him to support other immigrants taking their chance on the American dream.

Oliver was born in a small Chinese city. He discovered his interest in law serendipitously when he began learning English as a teenager. Oliver recalls that one of the first English videos he saw was a political speech. The video, along with the other things he learned about America from movies and books, fascinated him. From this, he realized that he wanted to become a lawyer or a diplomat. With this goal in mind, Oliver attended Renmin University of China School of Law. As he grew closer to graduating, he began thinking about his future. Oliver's friends were finding lucrative opportunities in China, but he was more interested in exploring what America had to offer. His desire to follow the American dream inspired Oliver to study abroad. The journey was overwhelming, but he considers it one of the best decisions he made for himself.

Oliver was able to study for his Juris Doctor at the University of Virginia School of Law under a student visa. The prestigious institution provided him with a high-quality education and plenty of opportunities to learn about American culture. However, Oliver soon discovered some of the biggest hurdles immigrants face when he began looking for an internship. In addition to not having any friends or family to lean on, Oliver was struggling to find an employer that would sponsor an employment authorization visa.

Eventually, after briefly working in bankruptcy and commercial litigation, Oliver found a position at a national business immigration law firm. This role enabled him to deepen his knowledge of business immigration comprehensively. After eight years of working for this firm, Oliver had the chance to join the immigration department of Reid & Wise, an international law firm specializing in cross-border transactional activity between the US and China. The firm has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Shanghai, and offers a variety of services outside of immigration law. Oliver was considered for the position because of his robust legal background and fluency in Mandarin. Serving as Partner and Co-Leader of the immigration department has grown Oliver's expertise and ignited his passion for helping people traverse an experience he once faced alone.

"I began working in the immigration sector of law by chance, but I deeply understand the challenges new immigrants face. I enjoy helping individuals or businesses smoothly transition to living or operating in the US," says F. Oliver Yang.

Looking toward the future, Oliver aims to continue serving high-net-worth immigrants and businesses migrating to the United States. He hopes to assist a more diverse clientele and explore non-legal opportunities to help immigrants address daily challenges.