Residents of New Jersey have reported mysterious drone sightings for weeks, leading a former CIA operations officer to give her own theory amid speculation.

Former Central Intelligence Agency officer Laura Ballman suggested the sightings could be a classified exercise, potentially testing drone evasion or detection technology in urban cities, in a segment of Fox News.

She noted that statements from national security officials and recent op-eds on drone detection systems support this theory. She also criticized the lack of transparency from the American government in her interview.

According to New Jersey's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the FBI is the leading agency investigating the sightings.

While the public demands transparency, all information is "classified as law enforcement sensitive" regarding the drones, said the NJOHSP website.

Despite 5,000 tips received by the FBI, there has been no confirmation about the origins or purpose of the drones, according to Fox News.

Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey claimed without evidence that the mysterious drones are coming from Iran.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh denied Drew's Iran suggestion and said, "There is no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States."

Footage of the video, which was published on X by Disclose.tv, has over 1.3 million views.

NOW - Pentagon: "There's no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States."pic.twitter.com/rHAC6mFIuU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 11, 2024

New Jersey Republican Brian Bergen called White House spokesman John Kirby an "idiot" for dismissing the mysterious drone sightings seen over the state.

The drones have left locals baffled, questioning if they're from outer space.

"I was like, 'What is that? Is that a U.F.O.?'" Kat Dunbar of Bedminster said in a New York Times interview. "In the last week, it became a little bit of a menacing and, like, creepy thing."

Governor Larry Hogan said he personally witnessed "what appeared to be dozens of large drones in the sky."

The Biden administration and agencies like the FAA, FBI and Department of Defense have assured the public there's no illegal activity, but have shared few details.

State Senator Jon Bramnick called for an emergency ban on drones in New Jersey until the mystery over the nighttime flights is solved.

