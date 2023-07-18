KEY POINTS Manchester United has reportedly come to terms with Al Nassr to sell them Alex Telles

Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo have a close sense of friendship

Manchester United is still dealing with the sale of the club itself

Manchester United is currently in the midst of a sale saga that has continued to draw the frustration of the fans, but that has not stopped them from being active in the summer transfer window and the club appears to be preparing for a bit of spring cleaning.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United's Alex Telles is set to leave the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford and join Saudi Professional League side Al Nassr where former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays.

"Al Nassr [is] closing in on a deal to sign Alex Telles from Manchester United, here we go soon! There's verbal agreement now in place between the two clubs, waiting for the documents/check details," Romano wrote.



Since the arrival of Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, Telles did not see a single minute of playing time under his regime, seemingly falling out of favor with the former manager of Eredivisie side Ajax.

Instead of letting him just rot on the bench though, Telles was given a new lease on life by ten Hag and the bosses at Manchester United by sending him out on loan to Spanish La Liga club Sevilla.

The loan spell at Sevilla seemingly did wonders for both him and the club as Telles was an instrumental piece of the puzzle, appearing in 38 games to help them win the UEFA Europa League title for a record-breaking seventh time.

Al Nassr's interest in him could not be denied by some of Telles' most ardent fans as he was one of the more vocal Manchester United players who came out in defense of Ronaldo amidst the all-time great forward receiving criticism from all over.

Linking him up with Ronaldo will surely be a welcome sight for the Portuguese superstar as he enters the twilight years of his career, with him turning 39 years old come February of 2024.

Regarded as a talented full-back that can push the attack from the backfield, Telles' agility, combined with his eye for breaking down opposing plays before they start, might be the missing piece Al Nassr needs to win a 10th Saudi Professional League title after falling short by five points last season.

Outside of an impending Telles sale, Manchester United fans are currently sitting on their hands with regard to the Glazer family's seemingly unending negotiations to sell the club.

With frontrunners Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe still waiting who among them will become the new owner of Manchester United, the fans continue to hope that it happens soon and before the summer window comes to a close.