The hottest storyline of the offseason is Lamar Jackson's ongoing contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens, and former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson thinks the franchise should be blamed for it.

The 2017 Hall of Fame inductee fired a hail of bullets towards the Ravens organization for letting it get to this point.

"This is obviously way out of line at this point. When you think of Lamar Jackson being in his prime, he's a franchise quarterback who's a former MVP… I don't know where they go from here, honestly," Tomlinson initially said.

"The Ravens should have worked out a long-term deal a long time ago and I don't think this gets done any time soon. We might be looking at a possibility of a trade because of the situation they're in right now."

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport in mid-September 2022, the Ravens and Jackson have tabled all talks after the quarterback had turned down an extension that is believed to be worth more than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and how it was closer to Aaron Rodgers' $50 million per year deal.

In that same report, the final offer that the Ravens made is thought to be a fully guaranteed six-year, $133 million extension, but Jackson turned it down due to him allegedly believing he was worth a fully-guaranteed deal like that of Deshaun Watson's.

Finally, Rapoport put forth that the guaranteed figures are the ones holding back Jackson from fully committing and that the player has his eyes set on a $230 million contract.

What makes this report so interesting in the eyes of many fans interested in the ongoing saga is that the Ravens and Jackson have been tight-lipped about the details.

The supposed leak of information to Rapoport and Chris Mortensen of ESPN purportedly had Jackson frustrated about the situation due to the latter's series of tweets revealing that "LJ8" had "received active counsel from the NFLPA (NFL Players' Association)".

It is important to note that the unanimous 2019 NFL MVP is representing himself in these talks.

Because of the complications surrounding Jackson and Baltimore, the likelihood of him being hit with the franchise tag before a deal can be done is very possible, but Tomlinson tells fans not to expect Jackson to play if that would be the case.

"He's worth too much right now. I think the franchise number is something like $32 million he would get for one year, are you kidding me right now? When the top quarterbacks are averaging at least $45 million?" an irate Tomlinson said.

"The leverage Lamar has on his side is he's fourth all-time in winning percentage. There's Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Roger Staubach then Lamar. The proof's in the pudding."

With Baltimore signing Todd Monken to the offensive coordinator role, the biggest agenda they have left is Jackson's deal and the best course of action now for Baltimore fans is to wait it out.