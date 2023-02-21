Saquon Barkley might very well end up leaving the New York Giants in free agency. If the Pro Bowl running back heads elsewhere for the 2023 NFL season, he could end up signing with a top contender in the AFC.

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills are given the best chance to be Barkley's next team. Both teams have +400 odds at PointsBet Sportsbook to sign Barkley, in the event that he leaves the Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears are up next with +600 odds apiece.

The Ravens and Bills have been among the top Super Bowl contenders for the last few years, yet they've been unable to get over the hump and win the AFC. They could look to add a dynamic playmaker like Barkley in hopes of getting past the Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs.

Saquon Barkley next team odds if not Giants:



Ravens +400

Bills +400

Chiefs +600

Bears +600

Dolphins +800

Eagles +800

Patriots +1000

Broncos +1000

Raiders +1200

Bengals +1200 pic.twitter.com/V7c9pFsIdf — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 21, 2023

The Ravens are likely to use the franchise tag to keep Lamar Jackson this offseason. The Bills are viewed as the biggest threats to the defending champion Chiefs in the AFC.

Baltimore last had a running back who went over 805 yards in 2019. Buffalo hasn't had a 900-yard rusher since 2017.

The Giants have big decisions to make regarding Barkley and Daniel Jones. Both players are unsigned for the 2023 season and eligible to be hit with the franchise tag. The Giants can only use the tag on one player to prevent them from hitting free agency.

Amid a report that Jones could be seeking a contract that pays him at least $45 million per season, the Giants might be forced to use the franchise tag on the quarterback. Doing so would give New York more time to work out a long-term contract with Jones.

The Giants don't have much interest in tagging Barkley, according to the New York Post. New York and Barkley are reportedly still not close in negotiations.

Barkley had a bounce-back 2022 season, rushing for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns.