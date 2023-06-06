KEY POINTS Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey believes Robert F. Kennedy Jr. can defeat Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

When asked if he was endorsing or just predicting Kennedy's win, Dorsey said he was doing 'both'

Kennedy is the second Democrat to officially challenge Biden for the Democratic candidate nomination

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, put out a tweet endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Dorsey shared a post on Twitter that included a Fox News clip, in which Kennedy said he could defeat Republican contenders Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

"He can and will," Dorsey said in the Sunday tweet.

He can and will https://t.co/zrKLc2BKhz — jack (@jack) June 4, 2023

The billionaire, who stepped down as Twitter's CEO in 2021 and is now the CEO of financial services company Block, replied to comments on his post as well, according to The Hill.

"Are you endorsing or just predicting?" asked one Twitter user. "Both," Dorsey replied.

Another user said there's "not a chance the DNC allows him to be nominated," to which Dorsey said in response, "even more reason."

He also said in the comments that the DNC "seem to be more irrelevant by the day."

In his show of support for controversial anti-vaxxer Kennedy, the tech pundit also said in the comments, "voice is a super power and set him apart."

Kennedy set his campaign in motion for the 2024 Democratic candidate nomination in April. The nephew of the late former President Kennedy became the second Democrat to challenge President Joe Biden for the nomination after Marianne Williamson launched her campaign for the Democratic nomination in March.

A vehement vaccine critic, Kennedy made controversial statements in the past and was widely criticized for his anti-vaccine stand before and during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) report named Kennedy as one of the 12 people "responsible for up to 65% of anti-vaccine content."

Kennedy's personal Instagram account was suspended in 2021 for spreading false information about the pandemic and about vaccinations. His anti-vaccine nonprofit, Children's Health Defense, was also removed from Facebook and Instagram for the same reason.

Dorsey reportedly appears to be one of the few people endorsing and supporting Kennedy's presidential run.

Kennedy's own sister, Kerry Kennedy, previously revealed that she would not be backing her brother's campaign.

"I love my brother Bobby, but I do not share or endorse his opinions on many issues, including the COVID pandemic, vaccinations and the role of social media platforms in policing false information," she told Insider's Alia Shoaib.