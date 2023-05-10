KEY POINTS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims "millions" of documents pointed to the CIA having a role in JFK's assassination

RFK Jr. accused ex-CIA boss Allen Dulles of withholding evidence regarding his uncle's assassination

RFK Jr. recalled his father Bobby Kennedy asking the then-CIA director whether the agency was involved

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a candidate for the 2024 Democratic presidential primaries, claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) was involved in the assassination of his uncle, former President John F. Kennedy.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday, Kennedy claimed that there was strong evidence pointing to the CIA having a role in a plot that led to the assassination of the 35th president in 1963.

"There [are] millions of pages of documents; CIA documents, of transcripts, of recorded conversations from the Cuban embassy in Mexico City -- it's hard to summarize the evidence," Kennedy said.

The Democratic presidential primary candidate claimed that former CIA Director Allen Dulles, who was notably fired by JFK, kept the evidence of the intelligence agency's involvement in the assassination from the Warren Commission.

"[W]hen Congress, 10 years later, investigated the crime with much more evidence than the Warren Commission had at its disposal, Congress found that, yeah, it was a plot. It was a conspiracy [and] there were multiple people involved," Kennedy said.

"And most of the people in that investigation believe that it was the CIA that was behind it – because the evidence was overwhelming to them," he added.

Kennedy also claimed that his father, the slain Robert "Bobby" Kennedy Sr., who was the attorney general at the time of the former president's assassination, called a CIA desk officer and then-CIA director John McCone to ask whether the agency was involved in the crime.

Kennedy said his father's "first instinct" was that the CIA had a role in JFK's assassination.

The CIA has repeatedly denied the conspiracy theory claiming the intelligence agency had a role in the death of former President Kennedy and even uploaded a 25-page document from 2001 debunking the claim.

In 1979, the House Select Committee on Assassinations concluded that the CIA was not involved in JFK's assassination. However, the committee discovered that the CIA was "deficient in collecting and sharing information" before and after the assassination.

On Nov. 22, 1963, JFK was fatally shot three times by Lee Harvey Oswald while onboard the presidential limousine in Dallas, Texas.

According to the House committee, Oswald fired his rifle from the sixth-floor window of the southeast corner of the Texas School Book Depository building.

After he was taken into custody, the U.S. Marine veteran was shot and killed by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner, two days after JFK's assassination.

Kennedy launched his long-shot bid to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democratic primaries last month, describing himself as the candidate who would "end the division" in the country.

Kennedy used his campaign launch to lash out at the government's decision to close schools and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that the media was lying, CNN reported.

Kennedy is known as a vaccine skeptic after promoting false claims linking vaccines and autism. He established Children's Health Defense, an anti-vaccine organization.