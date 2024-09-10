Francine Strengthens As It Takes Aim At US Gulf Coast
Oil and gas facilities closed ahead of hurricane's arrival
Residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Francine, which is strengthening toward hurricane status as it travels north to a likely Wednesday landfall.
As of 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Francine was positioned about 125 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border while posting sustained winds of up to 65 mph, just shy of a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Francine is projected to become a hurricane today before slamming into the Louisiana coast on Wednesday as a Category 2, which features winds of 96 to 110 mph and a potential storm surge of 9 to 12 feet.
Francine is expected to make landfall near Cameron, La., which is located near several recently built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants that have not yet been tested by a strong storm. Oil and gas companies began evacuating offshore workers and halted production at several platforms.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday while natural gas prices fell, both the result of production shut-ins and potential impact on gas plants. About 15% of U.S. oil production and 2% of natural gas output is located in the area.
The low-lying Louisiana shoreline is particularly vulnerable to flooding due to storm surge pushing inland in the abundance of swamps and rivers. A storm surge watch was issued Monday along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coast.
More than 5 million people are under emergency warnings but no evacuation orders have been given as of early Tuesday. However, several Louisiana parishes, including Orleans, Jefferson and Terrebonne, reacted to a state emergency declaration by closing floodgates and piling and bags in areas prone to flooding.
Francine was creeping northeast at 5 mph Tuesday before it is expected to pick up speed and strength throughout the day. Landfall on the Louisiana shoreline is forecasted for Wednesday as a Category 2, but weakening will occur as it drifts inland toward Memphis on Thursday.
Francine is expected to bring heavy rains to the Southeast and Midwest over the weekend. Much of the area is under extreme drought conditions so the remnants of Francine could be a blessing to inland communities and farmers.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Brazil's Shutdown Of X Fans Debate Over Free Speech Curbs
-
How A Taxi Driver In El Salvador Boosted His Earnings With Bitcoin
-
No Sign 'Russian Spy' Whale Shot Dead: Norway Police
-
Europe Needs 'Unprecedented' Investment Surge, Says Key Report
-
The End Of Olympic Escapism For Gloomy France
-
Genitalia From Girls Mutilated In I. Coast Sold For Magic
-
Sporting A Feathered Headdress, Pope Finds 'Eden' In Papua New Guinea
-
JD Vance Refuses To Condemn Tucker Carlson For Interviewing, Praising Holocaust Denier
-
Trump Insists Kids Are Returning Home After School Day With Sex-Change Surgery; Social Media Erupts
-
Furious Trump Attacks 'Irrelevant' Dick Cheney After He Announces Support For Kamala Harris