Residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Francine, which is strengthening toward hurricane status as it travels north to a likely Wednesday landfall.

As of 8 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Francine was positioned about 125 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border while posting sustained winds of up to 65 mph, just shy of a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Francine is projected to become a hurricane today before slamming into the Louisiana coast on Wednesday as a Category 2, which features winds of 96 to 110 mph and a potential storm surge of 9 to 12 feet.

Francine is expected to make landfall near Cameron, La., which is located near several recently built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants that have not yet been tested by a strong storm. Oil and gas companies began evacuating offshore workers and halted production at several platforms.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday while natural gas prices fell, both the result of production shut-ins and potential impact on gas plants. About 15% of U.S. oil production and 2% of natural gas output is located in the area.

The low-lying Louisiana shoreline is particularly vulnerable to flooding due to storm surge pushing inland in the abundance of swamps and rivers. A storm surge watch was issued Monday along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coast.

More than 5 million people are under emergency warnings but no evacuation orders have been given as of early Tuesday. However, several Louisiana parishes, including Orleans, Jefferson and Terrebonne, reacted to a state emergency declaration by closing floodgates and piling and bags in areas prone to flooding.

Francine was creeping northeast at 5 mph Tuesday before it is expected to pick up speed and strength throughout the day. Landfall on the Louisiana shoreline is forecasted for Wednesday as a Category 2, but weakening will occur as it drifts inland toward Memphis on Thursday.

Francine is expected to bring heavy rains to the Southeast and Midwest over the weekend. Much of the area is under extreme drought conditions so the remnants of Francine could be a blessing to inland communities and farmers.