Tropical Storm Debby swirled over the Carolinas and coastal Georgia, dumping heavy rain on the southeastern part of the U.S., before it finally headed north.

According to the Associated Press, weather officials noted that Debby would strengthen a little before turning toward South Carolina's coastline, where the center of the storm will make a second landfall. Georgia and South Carolina received more than 30 centimeters of rain, causing streets to be submerged in waist-high floodwaters.

However, there is reportedly drier air at its core, and the heaviest rainfall fell hundreds of miles into eastern North Carolina before spreading to southeast Virginia. Both states have already declared a state of emergency.

It is not over yet, as forecasters expect the waters to reach 13 centimeters of rain.

One area of concern is southeastern North Carolina, where Hurricane Matthew caused a staggering billion-dollar flood in 2016. Just two years later, Hurricane Florence struck, taking the lives of dozens of people.

Up to 23 centimeters of rain is expected to fall in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Charleston and Savannah in Georgia also face strong rains. A curfew was imposed on the city and lasted up to 32 hours.

The mayor of Charleston, William Cogswell, stated that the closures help avoid the need for water rescues.

In one Savannah neighborhood, firefighters used boats to help evacuate residents who were still trapped.

"People should be prepared to seek higher ground, know their evacuation route, and have a plan in place," Brandon Buckingham of AccuWeather said.

On Tuesday, a number of cities started to feel the effects of Debby, with early storms noted. Newark, New York City, and Philadelphia experienced several inches of rain, causing some flooding in low-lying areas.

Later in the week, Tropical Storm Debby is expected to move toward the Northeast, gaining speed and dumping more rain, USA Today noted.