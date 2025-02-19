A woman was forced to give up custody of a 5-month-old baby after a fertility clinic accidentally implanted another couple's embryo.

Krystena Murray was implanted with a fertilized embryo using a donor's sperm at Coastal Fertility Specialists in Georgia.

She realized the baby wasn't entirely hers when she gave birth to a Black child, despite both Murray and her donor being white, but still wanted to keep the child.

"It was clear to Krystena that coastal fertility specialist had made an unimaginable error," Adam Wolf, Murray's attorney told WSAV-TV. "A DNA test then confirms that this is in fact what had occurred. Coastal fertility had transferred to Krystena an embryo that belonged to another couple."

The infant's biological parents, however, sued Murray for custody after the fertility clinic alerted them to the child's birth.

Murray voluntarily gave the baby to the family during a court hearing in May 2024. She still doesn't know whether her embryo was mistakenly given to another couple.

"The fertility clinic has hurt me in ways that I have yet to discover, and there are literally no words or unit of measure that can describe the damage that they have caused," Murray told WSAV.

Murray is now suing Coastal Fertility, a chain in Georgia and South Carolina, seeking punitive damages, attorney fees and further relief as the court deems fair and appropriate.

"I'll never be the same woman. I will never fully heal or completely move on. And part of me will always long for my son and wonder what kind of person he's becoming," Murray told the news outlet.

Originally published on Latin Times