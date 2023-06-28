KEY POINTS Tiffany Young will return to the small screen with a new K-drama titled "Uncle Samsik"

Young will star alongside Song Kang Ho, Byun Yo Han, Lee Kyu Hyung, and Seo Hyun Woo

"Uncle Samsik" will mark Young's second acting stint following JTBC's "Reborn Rich" in 2022

Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young is set to star in a new K-drama alongside some of the biggest names in South Korea's entertainment industry.

The 33-year-old South Korean artist's agency Sublime announced Wednesday that she will return to the small screen soon, appearing in the drama titled "Uncle Samsik."

"Tiffany Young has confirmed her appearance in the new drama 'Uncle Samshik.' It's planned, so please look forward to it," a statement released to local media outlets read.

The star-studded cast includes 1997's "No. 3" star Song Kang Ho as Uncle Samsik, "Mr. Sunshine" actor Byun Yo Han as Kim San, Lee Kyu Hyung as Kang Sung Min and Seo Hyun Woo as Jung Han Min. It is unclear what role Young will be portraying in the series.

Set in the early 1960s, "Uncle Samsik" centers on the story of friendship between Uncle Samsik (Song) and Kim San (Byun). After graduating from a prestigious military academy in South Korea, Kim San jets off to the U.S. to study economics. He, however, would return to his home country in hopes of turning it into an important industrial nation.

Despite parting ways in the past, Samsik reunites with his longtime friend and would show support for the latter's dream, the upcoming K-drama's synopsis read.

Further details about "Uncle Samsik" have yet to be announced. But it's expected to run for a total of 10 episodes. It will also be helmed and written by "Cassiopeia" director Shin Yeon-Shick.

"Uncle Samsik" marks the second television of Young after making her acting debut on JTBC's "Reborn Rich" as the analyst Rachel. She starred alongside Song Joong-Ki, Shin Hyun-been, Park Ji Hyun, Lee Sung Min, Jo Han Chul, Kim Nam Hee, and Kim Shin-Rok, among others.

Young — real name Stephanie Young Hwang — originally debuted as a member of the female K-pop group Girls' Generation in 2007 under SM Entertainment.

Originally a nine-member ensemble, Jessica Jung left the group in 2014, while members Im Yoon-ah, Taeyeon, Choi Sooyoung, Seohyun, Kwon Yuri, Sunny, Hyeoyeon and Young continued to promote as a group.

In 2017, however, Young — along with Sooyoung and Seohyun — departed from her longtime label to focus on her solo career. She then dropped several singles, including "Remember Me," "Over My Skin," "Teach You" and "Peppermint," among others, as well as a mini album in 2019, titled "Lips On Lips."

Five years later, Girls' Generation reunited again in celebration of its 15 anniversary, releasing the album "Forever 1."