Candy company Brach's has teamed up with Great Wolf Lodge to offer a Candy Corn Suite ahead of the Halloween season.

The Pocono Mountains, Pa. and Gurnee, Ill. locations of the indoor waterpark chain will offer the suites on a first-come, first-served basis from Sept. 22 through Halloween.

Reservations opened on Monday.

The suite will be decked out top-to-bottom in all things orange, yellow and white.

Brach's says that 64% of Americans plan to enjoy candy corn in the fall season. There's a good bet that most of the other 36% find the sweet disgusting.

"We know candy corn is always a hotly debated topic come this time of year," Brach's marketing executive Chad Womack said. "We're focused on the candy corn superfans."

Along with the decorations, guests can enjoy a fully stocked pantry of candy corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkiins and other snacks.

The suite sleeps up to 5-6 guests with rates starting at $349 per night (plus taxes and resort fees).