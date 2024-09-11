Great Wolf Lodge To Offer Suite Designed Around Divisive Candy Corn
The rooms are available at two of the resort chain's US locations.
Candy company Brach's has teamed up with Great Wolf Lodge to offer a Candy Corn Suite ahead of the Halloween season.
The Pocono Mountains, Pa. and Gurnee, Ill. locations of the indoor waterpark chain will offer the suites on a first-come, first-served basis from Sept. 22 through Halloween.
Reservations opened on Monday.
The suite will be decked out top-to-bottom in all things orange, yellow and white.
Brach's says that 64% of Americans plan to enjoy candy corn in the fall season. There's a good bet that most of the other 36% find the sweet disgusting.
"We know candy corn is always a hotly debated topic come this time of year," Brach's marketing executive Chad Womack said. "We're focused on the candy corn superfans."
Along with the decorations, guests can enjoy a fully stocked pantry of candy corn, Mellowcreme Pumpkiins and other snacks.
The suite sleeps up to 5-6 guests with rates starting at $349 per night (plus taxes and resort fees).
