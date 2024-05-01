Greene Vows Bid To Remove House Speaker Johnson After Dems Offer Support
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) announced Wednesday her plans to put forward a motion calling for the ouster of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) next week in order to compel House members to record their positions.
Greene made the announcement following House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' (D-N.Y.) Tuesday declaration, vowing for fellow Democrats to save Johnson's seat against Greene's motion to vacate, CNN reported.
Greene made the announcement in a news conference, saying that she thinks every member of Congress needs to take the vote and go on the record the following week. She also swore to call the motion to vacate.
"I am going to be calling this motion to vacate. Absolutely calling it," Greene said. "I can't wait to see Democrats go out and support a Republican speaker and have to go home to their primaries and have to run for Congress again, having supported a Republican speaker -- a 'Christian conservative'-- I think that'll play well," she said sarcastically.
Greene also took aim at Johnson over his open support for Ukraine aid, recently joining Democrats to pass the $61 billion in military funding. She also focused her attack on House Democrats, particularly Jeffries, for vowing to kill any efforts that would lead to Johnson's removal.
"Now we have Hakeem Jeffries and the Democrats coming out, embracing Mike Johnson with a warm hug and a big, wet, sloppy kiss," Greene said.
According to Jeffries, Dems would vote to table the motion to vacate the chair that Greene plans to put forward.
Axios reported that such move could be the nail in the coffin for Greene's motion, considering that it already lacks the full support of Republicans.
