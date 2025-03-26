Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are proving that there is no bad blood between them at all.

In a video posted to social media, Paltrow responded to a comment that read: "Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?"

Paltrow gave her response, saying: "I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever."

Paltrow then flips the camera to show Markle sitting nearby eating. "Do you?" she asks the Duchess of Sussex.

Oh I know the racist Karens are SEETHING pic.twitter.com/A2ZRT5hsut — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 26, 2025

Feud rumors between the two of them began when speculation arose following the recent release of Markle's "With Love, Meghan" series on Netflix. The emphasis on a healthy lifestyle was then compared to Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop.

Then Paltrow gave an interview with Vanity Fair, where she declared that she did not know Markle. Still, Paltrow shared that she did not see Markle as a foe.

"I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there's always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try," Paltrow said.

That did not stop others from flocking to X to accuse "Paltrow" of being "shady."

"Gwyneth Paltrow being super-nice about Meghan's show while also describing it as an 'attempt' is," one post on X shared.

Gwyneth Paltrow being super-nice about Meghan’s show while also describing it as an “attempt” is 💯 pic.twitter.com/ac8epFEcyq — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) March 18, 2025

Now, it appears as though Paltrow and Markle have ended any speculation of a feud between them with their latest post.

Originally published on Enstarz