Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered refuge in their $14 million Montecito home to loved ones displaced by the Pacific Palisades and Eaton wildfires.

Earlier, the couple had released a statement about the disaster on their official website, sussex.com, which included a list of resources to support the affected community. The message urged, "If a friend, loved one, or pet needs to evacuate and you can provide a safe space, please do so. Also, check in with elderly or disabled neighbors to offer assistance with evacuation."

Harry and Meghan also contributed essential supplies, along with clothing and items for children. As wildfires continue to spread across the city, displacing more than 130,000 people, Meghan and Prince Harry joined Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo to assess the situation and show their support for the affected communities.

Markle and Prince Harry call a $14.7 million mansion in the sought-after SoCal enclave their home. This sprawling Mediterranean-style estate covers nearly 19,000 square feet and boasts an impressive layout with nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, and luxurious amenities, making it a perfect retreat in the celebrity-favored area.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan's recent visit to Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfire crisis has generated significant public backlash. The timing of their visit, as wildfires continue to devastate parts of California, has led to widespread criticism. Many feel their presence detracts from the gravity of the situation, as the royals' focus is often seen as self-serving or out of touch with the real-time struggles faced by those affected by the disasters.

Furthermore, public figures and local residents have expressed discontent over the couple's decision to make such an appearance while critical environmental concerns, such as the fires, dominate headlines. As such, their trip has raised questions about the balance between personal engagements and public responsibility in times of crisis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle show up to the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena where food is being distributed.



Mayor says they just wanted to be supportive and took time to meet those who were affected.



They were serving food earlier anonymously, according to the mayor of… pic.twitter.com/yALGudU39E — FL-Native (@FL_Native21) January 11, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, always willing to exploit a tragedy to promote themselves. It’s disgusting. And her and Harry’s attempts to still act like royals is appalling. They are merely two nitwit celebrities with a failing brand, and yet the mayor of Pasadena and Gavin… pic.twitter.com/2U9UCC9I7F — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) January 11, 2025

Let us be clear, Harry and Meghan Markle are not royalty in America and so Americans do not need their commentary on disasters, etc. they should stop virtue signaling, announcing to the world that they are taking in friends, and definitely leaking to the press that they are… — Queer Lips of Truth II (@QLoTII) January 10, 2025

#PerfidiousPrincessMarkle is the most pathetic, self-absorbed, shallow, unaware, arrogant, shameless, perfidious behavior is one of the most guileful and furtive things I have witnessed since #UvaldeTwoPointOh #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/G1IdqVvYf2 — 👑HRH Chelsy, The Only Princess of Sussex 👑 (@MrMrsHenryWales) January 11, 2025

However, others have argued that their visit could help bring attention to ongoing environmental issues, even if it's inadvertently. Still, the overall sentiment seems to lean toward disappointment, as the optics of the visit, given the timing, have struck a nerve with the public.

This video for all the morons that say she showed up for a photo op. The hatred Meghan gets is so forced and pathetic🙂‍↔️ #MeghanMarkle https://t.co/Fi3vUuIXpa — 𝓖𝓪𝓽𝓪 (@omgcattt) January 11, 2025

The couple was observed helping serve meals with World Central Kitchen (WCK) volunteers, who collaborate with their Archewell Foundation, while also providing support to evacuees and emergency responders. Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo praised their efforts, clarifying that they "didn't come out here for publicity" and had initially worked quietly, wearing face masks.

The Palisades Fire, which caused widespread damage to coastal communities in Los Angeles this week, is continuing to move east. Students at the University of California, Los Angeles, and staff at the famous Getty Center are among those anxiously waiting for updates from officials.

The fire, which started in the Pacific Palisades area near Malibu, has destroyed thousands of homes and buildings. As of the latest report, it has burned 21,596 acres and is only 11% contained. The flames are now moving toward the Mandeville Canyon area and are getting closer to Interstate 405, one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles.