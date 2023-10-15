Here's Why Fans Speculate EXO Chanyeol Will Release A Solo Album In November
KEY POINTS
- EXO Chanyeol's solo song "Good Enough" will drop on Friday
- Fans think his teaser had easter eggs about a solo album coming
- The teaser for "Good Enough" has a retro theme
Chanyeol has sent the K-pop world buzzing after announcing his highly-anticipated solo single, "Good Enough." Fans are now speculating the teaser contained hints about an upcoming solo album.
Chanyeol, the multi-talented rapper and vocalist of EXO, is gearing up to release another solo single after captivating fans for years as part of the K-pop group.
To whet fans' appetites, the charismatic idol dropped the first teaser for his solo single on Monday. The retro-themed photo shows the singer-rapper in a VCR frame as he plays with Jenga blocks. A bowl of donuts in front him.
The song will drop on Friday, October 20 at 6 p.m. KST (5 a.m. EST) and is expected to be a reflection of Chanyeol's unique style and musical journey as a soloist.
"Good Enough" will come just months after the idol reportedly confirmed to a fan at a fansign event in China that he was working on his solo music.
While nothing more has been revealed about the track, some EXO-Ls were quick to spot some telling signs about the EXO member's possible next activities, including a much anticipated solo album.
A fan suggested that the digits at the top-right corner of the photo teaser could mean the release date of his solo album (Nov. 27, 2023) and its running time (61 minutes).
Not all fans were impressed by this speculation, nonetheless everyone is hoping that a Chanyeol solo album is indeed in the cards this year.
Fans would have to keep an eye out for more information on his solo activities in the coming weeks.
For now, EXO-L and K-pop fans can expect another hit from the EXO idol following the success of "Stay With Me," the "Goblin" OST that he worked on with singer Punch. The track now has 282 million streams on Spotify.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
-
Over 40% Of Antarctica's Ice Shelves Lost Mass In 25 Years: Study
-
'The Horror': Israeli Collecting Corpses Near Gaza
-
India Launches 'Operation Ajay' To Bring Back Citizens From Israel In Special Flights
-
Armenia, Azerbaijan Trade Barbs At World Court Over 'Ethnic Cleansing'
-
Another Terrorist Wanted In India Is Shot Dead In Pakistan
-
Indian Flood Toll Up To 77 As Waters Recede
-
EU Says Can't Fill US Funding Gap Supporting Ukraine
-
'Fantastic' Verstappen Wins Third Straight Formula One Title
-
September Was Hottest On Record By 'Extraordinary' Margin: EU Monitor
-
Bangladesh Accepts First Uranium For Russia-backed Nuclear Plant
-
55 Presumed Dead After China's Nuclear Sub Gets Caught In Trap Meant For US, Its Allies: Reports