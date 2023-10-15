KEY POINTS EXO Chanyeol's solo song "Good Enough" will drop on Friday

Fans think his teaser had easter eggs about a solo album coming

The teaser for "Good Enough" has a retro theme

Chanyeol has sent the K-pop world buzzing after announcing his highly-anticipated solo single, "Good Enough." Fans are now speculating the teaser contained hints about an upcoming solo album.

Chanyeol, the multi-talented rapper and vocalist of EXO, is gearing up to release another solo single after captivating fans for years as part of the K-pop group.

To whet fans' appetites, the charismatic idol dropped the first teaser for his solo single on Monday. The retro-themed photo shows the singer-rapper in a VCR frame as he plays with Jenga blocks. A bowl of donuts in front him.

The song will drop on Friday, October 20 at 6 p.m. KST (5 a.m. EST) and is expected to be a reflection of Chanyeol's unique style and musical journey as a soloist.

"Good Enough" will come just months after the idol reportedly confirmed to a fan at a fansign event in China that he was working on his solo music.

OMG!!! It was a spoiler!! Can’t wait!! 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/QtOT5mnO0i — KEI: Forever My Moon 🌙 (@stanastro1602) October 15, 2023

While nothing more has been revealed about the track, some EXO-Ls were quick to spot some telling signs about the EXO member's possible next activities, including a much anticipated solo album.

A fan suggested that the digits at the top-right corner of the photo teaser could mean the release date of his solo album (Nov. 27, 2023) and its running time (61 minutes).

chanyeol digital single on oct 20, chanyeol solo album on november 27 with 15 tracks that last 61 minutes long pic.twitter.com/fpSrFaLLxu — 𓂋✵ (@loeydeus) October 15, 2023

Not all fans were impressed by this speculation, nonetheless everyone is hoping that a Chanyeol solo album is indeed in the cards this year.

Fans would have to keep an eye out for more information on his solo activities in the coming weeks.

The solution I guess, I believeeee👌🏽💃🏽😂 pic.twitter.com/FD1piaYLCc — my nine, my smiles😊💙⁹ (@xium_inie) October 15, 2023

For now, EXO-L and K-pop fans can expect another hit from the EXO idol following the success of "Stay With Me," the "Goblin" OST that he worked on with singer Punch. The track now has 282 million streams on Spotify.