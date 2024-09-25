The House Of Representatives voted convincingly to approve a stopgap spending measure to fully fund the government for three months, sending the bill for passage to a receptive Senate.

The House voted 341 yeas (209 Democrats, 132 Republicans) to 82 nays (all Republicans). The package heads to the Senate today, where it is expected to be passed and presented to President Joe Biden for his signature.

"Before (Thurs)day is done, the Senate will pass a temporary extension of government funding, avoiding a painful and unnecessary shutdown next week," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. "Americans can breathe easy, that because both sides have chosen bipartisanship, Congress is getting the job done. We will keep the government open."

The move would pass the issue of a government shutdown beyond the upcoming November presidential election to Dec. 20. That sets up a potential post-election showdown to fund the government for the incoming administration and Congress.

Democrats didn't have to twist GOP arms as hard this time to approve another stopgap package as Republicans felt it would be blamed for a potential shutdown by the American people. The deadline for the shutdown was set for Sept. 30.

"It would be political malpractice to shut the government down," said House Speaker Mike Johnson (D-La.), whose own party forced him to rely on Democrats to pass the bill under a suspension of rules that required a two-thirds vote. "I think everyone understands that."

The package also included an additional $231 million earmarked for the Secret Service to protect presidential candidates Donald Trump and vice president Kamala Harris and their running mates.