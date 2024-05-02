The House of Representatives passed the Antisemitism Awareness Act on Wednesday in response to growing concerns over nationwide student protests related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The bipartisan bill, championed by Mike Lawler, a Republican from New York, garnered widespread support, passing with a decisive vote of 320-91. The measure, co-sponsored by 15 Democrats, aims to address the trend of antisemitic incidents by raising awareness and promoting educational initiatives within academic institutions.

The legislation mandates the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism when enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws. This definition characterizes antisemitism as perceptions of "hatred toward Jews," and includes elements such as denying Jewish people their right to self-determination and drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

However, despite its bipartisan backing, the bill faced criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who voted against it.

Many opponents argued that the legislation could potentially infringe upon the constitutionally protected right to free speech, raising concerns about its implications for academic discourse and expression.

Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, who is Jewish, voiced reservations, fearing that the legislation could stifle constitutionally protected expression by favoring a particular definition of antisemitism.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) called the legislation a "ridiculous hate speech bill". "Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!" he wrote on X.

Gaetz pointed out that the IHRA's definition includes "claims of Jews killing Jesus," suggesting that such a statement could be classified as antisemitic. He cited excerpts from the Bible, implying that passages from the religious text could potentially align with the IHRA's definition.

This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the “Antisemitism Awareness Act.”



— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 1, 2024

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene also voiced opposition to the legislation, echoing concerns similar to those raised by Gaetz.

In a social media post, Greene expressed concerns that the legislation could lead to the condemnation of Christians for their religious beliefs.

Antisemitism is wrong, but I will not be voting for the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 (H.R. 6090) today that could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews.



— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 1, 2024

But proponents of the bill say that it is necessary to combat antisemitism and ensure the safety of Jewish students on college campuses.

"It is long past time that Congress act to protect Jewish Americans from the scourge of antisemitism on campuses around the country," Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.) said.

Previous bipartisan attempts to enact legislation targeting incidents of antisemitism have failed to materialize into law. However, the recent escalation of conflict in Gaza, reignited its momentum.