Hunter Biden offered a plea to resolve his federal tax case just as jury selection was about to begin on Thursday, according to several reports.

Biden walked into the courtroom Thursday morning holding hands with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, the Associated Press reported.

President Joe Biden's son initially pleaded not guilty to the charges but will offer an Alford plea that will allow him to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him, the Washington Post reported.

The judge overseeing the trial in Los Angeles adjourned the proceedings until Thursday afternoon so prosecutions could meet with Biden's defense lawyers.

The president's son is accused of avoiding paying $1.4 million in federal taxes from 2016 to 2019 while taking millions from foreign entities.

Biden had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges last year but the Justice Department deal was called off after Republican outcry and a judge questioned unusual aspects of it, according to the Associated Press.

He was convicted in June on three felony gun counts in Delaware. He is to be sentenced in November in connection with that case.