President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been found guilty on three felony counts related to his 2018 firearm purchase while allegedly addicted to drugs, according to an exclusive report by ABC News. The verdict was delivered after several hours of jury deliberation.

Hunter Biden, who pleaded not guilty last October following his indictment by special counsel David Weiss, faced his first criminal trial. He was convicted of making false statements in purchasing a firearm, providing false information required by federal firearms dealers, and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of or addict to a controlled substance.

In a statement after the verdict, Hunter Biden said he was "more grateful today for the love and support" from his wife, family, friends, and community than disappointed by the outcome. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, expressed disappointment with the verdict but pledged to pursue all available legal challenges, NBC News reported.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement, emphasizing his dual role as president and father, expressing pride in his son's recovery journey, and committing to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. The president reiterated that he would not pardon his son.

The trial's outcome follows a dramatic collapse of a plea deal in July 2023, which could have avoided this week's trial. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika scrutinized the plea agreement, causing it to fall apart. Initially, Hunter Biden had agreed to a pretrial diversion on the gun charges and to acknowledge his failure to pay taxes for 2017 and 2018.

Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison, though legal experts believe that as a first-time, nonviolent offender, he is unlikely to serve time. ABC News highlighted the judge's significant discretion in sentencing.

Hunter Biden appeared emotionless during the reading of the verdict but later hugged his legal team and family, leaving the court with his wife Melissa Cohen Biden and stepmother, First Lady Jill Biden.

Sentencing will be scheduled within the next 120 days.