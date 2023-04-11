KEY POINTS An argument between the man and his wife turned violent after he threw a box of chicken wings at his spouse

Police saw sauce from the wings under the victim's "chin/neck area" and on her shirt

The husband was charged with domestic assault

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after he threw a box of chicken wings at his wife when they were arguing over his alleged infidelity.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Robert Audette in an arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Initial investigation showed that the couple had an argument at their home in Wildwood, Florida, Sunday night over Audette's alleged relationship with another woman.

The wife, who was not named in the report, told police that during the argument, Audette allegedly asked her for money so he could go to a gambling establishment and meet with his "lover," the affidavit said.

The confrontation then turned violent when the husband grabbed and threw "a takeout box of wings" at his wife. The victim told police that she was hit on her right shoulder and under her chin with the wings.

The officers who responded to the scene noticed sauce from the wings on the victim's "chin/neck area" and on her shirt.

The wife told authorities that when her husband yelled their baby's name during the fight, she walked toward the room where the baby was. She claimed that Audette tried to block her, but she was able to get inside the room.

Audette allegedly continued to shout, prompting his wife to hide inside the closet.

When Audette left the room, the wife grabbed the chance to lock the bedroom door and began audio recording the incident for her safety. The husband came back and tried to enter the room but couldn't.

Audette yelled, "I'm about to beat your fucking a--," and banged on the door of the bedroom, which could be heard on the recording, according to the affidavit.

When he was questioned by police, Audette admitted to getting angry and throwing the wings at his wife but claimed that he did not intend to hit her with the chicken. He also denied threatening to beat the victim.

Audette claimed that his wife got jealous over a woman he no longer speaks to and that their argument was caused by a text message he received from another woman telling him to have his wife stop texting her.

He also told police that he asked for some money but only to go out with his friends.

Audette was charged with domestic assault, a misdemeanor, and booked into the Sumter County jail. He was released from custody on Monday afternoon.

Audette works as a real estate broker for the developer of the retirement community The Villages in Florida. An online bio described him as a former Marine.

"Robbie not only understands the importance of family, faith and a healthy lifestyle, but also how your community can have a positive and profound impact on your life and well-being," it added.