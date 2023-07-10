KEY POINTS "I-Land," which followed the formation of ENHYPEN, will return for a second season

"I-Land2" is now accepting applicants for a new global girl group

The to-be-formed girl group will be active under WakeOne Entertainment

Mnet has launched its global search for the female version of ENHYPEN.

On Monday, Mnet announced through its social media accounts that the reality competition series, "I-Land," will return for a second season and that aspiring idols from around the world can now start applying for the chance to appear in the project and become part of a new global girl group.

"I-Land," whose first season saw the formation of the South Korean boy group ENHYPEN, will bring "fresh attempts and plans" for Season 2, a representative for the series said in a statement.

"I-Land2" released a clip announcing the start of its "global audition."

"A groundbreaking adventure begins," the show's teaser said. "Ready to be the biggest K-pop girl group of 2024?"

To qualify, female applicants, regardless of their nationality, must be born before Jan. 1, 2011. They should also be able to travel internationally and are not disqualified from overseas immigration.

Applicants must submit three one-minute videos, including a self-introduction, a vocal or rap performance, and a dance performance, to the designated email address indicated on the official website of "I-Land2" from Monday until Aug. 6 KST.

According to a report by Newsen, "I-Land2" is slated to launch in the first half of 2024. The new girl group that will be produced by "I-Land2" will be under the management of the CJ ENM label WakeOne Entertainment.

"I-Land" is an observation reality show that showcases the creation process of next-generation K-pop artists. It was nominated in the non-scripted entertainment category at the 2021 International Emmy Awards.

Its first season, which aired from June to September 2020, brought forth the K-pop boy group ENHYPEN. On Sept. 18, 2020, "I-Land" announced the members who made it into the final lineup.

Of the nine contestants of the show, only seven were selected for the final lineup: Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Ni-ki, Heeseung, Sunghoon and Sunoo. The first six were selected by global viewers, while Sunoo was chosen by the producers.

The seven-member group debuted on Nov. 30, 2020, with its first mini album, "Border: Day One."

Since its formation on "I-Land," ENHYPEN has released six albums in total, namely, "Border: Day One," "Border: Carnival," "Dimension: Dilemma," "Dimension: Answer," "Manifesto: Day 1" and "Dark Blood."

In October 2022, ENHYPEN released its debut Japanese studio album, "Sadame," through Virgin Music. The album consists of nine tracks.

In other news, ENHYPEN announced on May 31 that the group will embark on its second world tour. "Fate" will kick off with a two-day concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul on July 29 and 30, before making its stops across cities in Asia and the United States.

"Fate" comes after ENHYPEN's first world tour, "Manifesto," which ran from September 2022 to February 2023.