The NFL landscape is wholly convinced that the two-time Pro Bowler Lamar Jackson will not be returning to the Baltimore Ravens for the 2023 season after nearly two offseasons of contract negotiations.

With Jackson being placed under the non-exclusive franchise tag and him subsequently asking for a trade, DraftKings, via Covers.com, has released updated odds regarding which team is likeliest to land his services.

Indianapolis Colts: plus-250

Atlanta Falcons: plus-300

New England Patriots: plus-400

Washington Commanders: plus-600

Miami Dolphins: plus-850

Detroit Lions: plus-900

Minnesota Vikings: plus-1000

San Francisco 49ers: plus-1500

Tennessee Titans: plus-1600

New York Jets: plus-2500

The Colts being viewed as the leading franchise to go after Jackson makes too much sense not to happen.

Jackson provides the Colts with stability under center which is a privilege that they have not had since the days of Peyton Manning which spanned from 1999 to 2010.

Andrew Luck was supposed to be that guy in Lucas Oil Stadium to ferry the Colts to the top in the post-Manning era, but after dealing with the misfortune that is the cycle of injury and constant rehab, Luck called it a career at age 29–only his seventh NFL season.

Out of a possible 64 games in his final four seasons, Luck only appeared in 38 of them.

He did have a great showing in 2018 that saw the Colts finish the season with a record of 10-6, and the Stanford product was awarded the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year plus a fourth Pro Bowl honor.

Jackson does have his question marks when it comes to his health as he has finished off the past two seasons on the sidelines due to injuries, though his ability as a dual-threat quarterback is still very much intact.

Indianapolis relied on a revolving door of quarterbacks last season and with new head coach Shane Steichen calling the shots, the franchise would certainly want to get him started on the right foot.

General manager Chris Ballard mentioned this past Tuesday, March 28 that Jackson is certainly an option for them.

"Anytime a special player is available, which he is, you've got to do the work. I'm not going to get into deep discussions on where it's at or what we're doing or what we might do. But what I'll tell you is he's a really good player," Ballard was quoted to have said.

The Colts know they can get a premium player like the 2019 unanimous NFL MVP should they strike now and securing their future at the quarterback position could make them a more intriguing destination for future free agents.