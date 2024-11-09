Iran has firmly rejected accusations of involvement in a scheme to assassinate former and current US officials, including President-elect Donald Trump, labeling the claims as "entirely baseless."

In a statement on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the allegations put forward by the US Department of Justice following the arrest of a suspect.

Baghaei pointed to earlier "similar accusations" that Iran had also rejected, describing them as a "repulsive conspiracy" created by Israel and anti-Iranian groups to exacerbate tensions between the US and Iran.

The US Department of Justice has brought criminal charges against an individual, alleging that he was instructed by Iran to "conduct surveillance and plan the assassination of former and current US government officials, including President Donald Trump."

According to the indictment, Farhad Shaker, a 51-year-old Afghan national, was allegedly tasked with targeting Trump before the US presidential election. The charges suggest that Shaker was acting under the direction of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is believed to have orchestrated the plot. The case adds to the mounting tensions between the US and Iran, as the US government accuses the Iranian regime of attempting to carry out violent acts on US soil against its officials. The Justice Department reported that Shakeri moved to the US as a child but was deported around 2008 after serving a 14-year sentence for a robbery conviction.

The department also revealed in a news release that, in recent months, Shakeri has relied on a network of criminal contacts he made while in US prison to assist the IRGC. These associates were allegedly used to provide operatives for carrying out surveillance and assassination operations targeting IRGC-related individuals.

Baghaei rejected the allegations, emphasizing that Iran would utilize "all legitimate and legal means, both domestically and internationally, to protect the rights of the Iranian people."

This statement comes in the wake of Donald Trump's recent election as US president, raising concerns that his strong relationship with Israel could exacerbate tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier this week, Iran's government spokeswoman minimized the importance of the US election results, asserting that it "does not matter" who becomes president. Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Wednesday after a weekly Cabinet meeting, Fatemeh Mohajerani emphasized that Iran's broader policies would remain consistent, regardless of the outcome of the US election.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, was known for his aggressive stance towards Iran, particularly following his administration's decision to unilaterally pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. This move significantly heightened tensions between the two nations and marked a dramatic shift in US policy toward Iran.

In September, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that US intelligence had informed him of "big threats" to his life from Iranian agents.

One of the most significant escalations came in January 2020, when a US drone strike killed General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top military commander. The assassination of Soleimani, a key figure in Iran's regional influence, brought the US and Iran to the brink of direct military conflict, further deepening the animosity between the two countries.