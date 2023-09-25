KEY POINTS IU held the fan concert "I+UN1VER5E" in celebration of her 15th debut anniversary

One longtime IU fan shared that after filing a report about an illegal ticket reseller for her idol's fan concert "I+UN1VER5E" she came across online, IU's concert producer reached out to her and gave her a beautiful reward.

X — formerly Twitter — user @blbemoon_u tweeted a screenshot of a message from KONGYEONTEAM, the concert producer behind IU's "I+UN1VER5E" fan concert. As if she couldn't believe the message she received, she captioned her tweet, "I... it still feels like a dream. I'm crying so much that I'm out of my mind right now. This is it, right?"

After following through with the fan's filed report, KONGYEONTEAM tracked down the scalper and confiscated their tickets. Then, the concert producer messaged the fan and told her that they would deliver the confiscated concert tickets to her.

저.... 꿈 같아요 아직도

너무 울어서 지금 제정신이 아닌데

이거 맞죠....? pic.twitter.com/Qenw3uMpmV — 블베문 (🫐🌕) (@blbemoon_u) September 22, 2023

"[Sent From Web] Hello. We are KONGYEONTEAM, the producers behind IU's <2023 Fan Concert 'I+UN1VER5E'>. This message is regarding the illegal ticket reseller that you reported to us. Based on the information you provided in the report, we've tracked the reseller and confiscated the tickets. We also confirmed that you do not have tickets to the concert. Therefore, we would like to deliver the confiscated tickets to you," the message read, according to an English translation by Koreaboo.

Before the fan's unexpected reward, she tweeted about attempting to try her luck on offline sales on the day of the concert. "Should I just give up? Or should I at least try showing up and see what happens?"

Thanks to doing the right thing and filing a report, the Uaena – IU fan – was rewarded by KONGYEONTEAM and was able to see IU live.

"Ji-eun and her fans had a great time," she tweeted alongside a photo of IU's official lightstick taken at the KSPO Dome.

The fan's experience went viral and was shared on an online forum in South Korea. Aside from congratulating her and commending the concert producer, the K-Pop fans in the forum said that more companies should do the same.

"This will act as a great precedent for all other performances," one user commented, while another stated, "I hope other companies follow suit."

"Wow, I was just imagining this, but this is really awesome," added another. A fourth user stated, "Wow. They handled it smartly."

"IU's team works hard! I wish my bias' management would take notes!" a fifth user commented.

IU held her fan concert "I+UN1VER5E" at the KSPO Dome in Seoul last weekend. This was the 30-year-old South Korean soloist's first fan concert since her debut.

The singer-songwriter and actress debuted in September 2008 with her song "Lost Child."