KEY POINTS J-Hope debuted his military-approved buzzcut ahead of his military enlistment in South Korea

Fellow BTS member Jin seemingly confirmed that J-Hope is enlisting Tuesday

J-Hope is the second member of BTS to start serving his mandatory military service

BTS member J-Hope bid farewell to fans Monday, seemingly confirming that he will be entering South Korea's military soon for mandatory service.

On Monday, the 29-year-old South Korean rapper took to Instagram to share a simple yet heartwarming message to BTS fans, known as A.R.M.Y., along with a photo of his military-approved buzzcut.

"I'll have a good trip!!" J-Hope wrote on the post in his native Korean.

In a separate post via the fan community app Weverse, the singer wrote, "I love you ARMY. We'll be back safely!"

J-Hope did not reveal his official enlistment date, but fans were quick to notice that fellow BTS member Jin seemingly hinted that the "Arson" rapper will enter the military Tuesday.

On Monday, Jin responded to a post shared by J-Hope, who was congratulating fellow member Jimin on the success of his official solo debut, and commented, "kekekekekeke D-1" along with a heart emoji.

"I can't breathe[.] [A]ll of us being like 'don't spread dates nothing's been confirmed' only for Seokjin to come online, rub his hands together like a little villain and gleefully terrorize Hoseok with a grim reaper countdown," one fan wrote on Twitter alongside a screenshot of Jin's comment.

i can't breathe all of us being like "don't spread dates nothing's been confirmed" only for seokjin to come online rub his hands together like a little villain and gleefully terrorise hoseok with a grim reaper countdown https://t.co/Gatr39W25p — JEON JUNGKOOK'S MORTAL ENEMY (@vminkookluvr69) April 17, 2023

Over the weekend, J-Hope held what appeared to be his last Weverse live session with fans, during which he shared a conversation he had with Jin about what he should pack and prepare for his military enlistment, according to Hindustan Times.

"Recently Jin Hyung called me, he was like, 'How are you feeling?' So, I was like, 'What do you think I feel like, what does it seem like I feel?' I also wondered what I should pack and take with me, so I asked him about stuff like this. What kind of bag should I take, etc.," J-Hope said.

Elsewhere in the live, he assured fans that they didn't have to worry about his military service, saying, "Please don't be too upset, since I'm doing my duty as the healthy youth. So, what I wanted to tell is you guys to not worry and I'll go and come back well."

He also read a comment that said, "Oct. 17, 2024—Hobi's discharge date, I'll be waiting for this day only," and responded, "Oct. 17, right. I'll be back safely."

South Korean media outlet News1 previously reported that J-Hope will enlist as an active-duty soldier on April 18 under the Army Division A Recruit Training Center located in Gangwon-do, South Korea. He will undergo a five-week basic military training session before he is assigned to his own unit by the end of next month.

BTS' entertainment label BigHit Music did not deny or confirm the report and only said, "Please understand that it is difficult to confirm the enlistment date and location."

J-Hope is the second BTS member to serve in South Korea's military following Jin, who is expected to complete his mandatory service in 18 months. The remaining five members — RM, Jimin, V, Suga and Jungkook — have yet to reveal details about their enlistment plans.