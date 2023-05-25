KEY POINTS Nike released the Ja 1 "Hunger" colorway via its SNKRS app

Sources report that Ja Morant's signature shoe sold out extremely quickly

Other sources pointed out the limited quantity as to why it was able to do so

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the Ja 1 "Hunger" colorway was made available to the public via Nike's SNKRS app where buyers shelled out $110 for a pair which allegedly "sold out in minutes."

About a week ago, reports came out that Nike had pulled the Ja 1 sneakers from their website in response to the fallout of the Memphis Grizzlies point guard's second gun-related incident, but the pair was still reportedly listed under the SNKRS app's "upcoming" tab prior to its release today.

Renowned sneakerhead and YouTuber David Bakari Daniels, better known as Sneaker Phetish on the video-sharing platform, revealed that the Ja 1s will have only about 2,000 pairs dropping, which may be the explanation as to why it sold out so quickly.

Latest I’ve heard: Stock was pulled & put back. I’ve heard a little over 2,000 pairs are dropping burn they are releasing the Ja 1 “Hunger” tomorrow after all. Apparently some convos behind closed doors but ultimately a tiny amount dropping on SNKRS. I said if I was wrong I would… pic.twitter.com/nNnLvCO9dt — YouTube Guy (@SneakerPhetish) May 24, 2023

It has only been about two months since the South Carolina-born guard was involved in an investigation by the NBA after flashing a gun in an Instagram Live, while he was at a Colorado nightclub and was subsequently suspended for eight games.

The timing of that incident could not have been any worse for one of the league's up-and-coming stars as it was only in December when he announced that his first-ever signature shoe will be made available to the public.

While the Ja 1s were able to be purchased all over the world via the SNKRS app as soon as it dropped, fans in Memphis hoping to secure themselves a pair of their franchise cornerstone's basketball shoes will be hard-pressed to find one among their local retailers.

That information was provided by the Memphis Commercial Appeal, a daily newspaper in the city, and later added that "several local retail stores that received the previous two versions of Morant's new shoe line had yet to get the Ja 1 'Hunger' model."

Beloved sneaker website Weartesters gave high marks for Morant's signature shoe, pointing out that it "will be a solid on-court performance basketball shoe" for pick-up basketball players who play similar to the athletic star.

All in all, it appears that Morant's off-court issues have not dampened his marketability with how quickly it sold out, but it remains to be seen whether Nike will produce more pairs in the coming months.

On the basketball side of things, the Grizzlies decided to suspend the Murray State product for his involvement in another gun-related incident, which raises the question of whether the league office will hand him an additional punishment for his latest incident.