KEY POINTS Ja Morant was caught flashing a gun on social media and has since been suspended

This marks the second time Morant is dealing with issues involving a weapon

Something has to change if the Grizzlies want to be seen as legit NBA title hopefuls

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been one of the most exciting stars in the NBA today thanks to his otherworldly athleticism, but it seems that he just cannot get out of his own way.

During another Instagram live session, Morant was caught on camera flashing a gun in a car and the franchise itself announced that Morant has been suspended by the Grizzlies from "all team activities pending league review" and that they will have no other comments regarding the incident.

This is not the first time that Morant has been booked as fans would remember his incident back in March where Morant was seen flashing a gun at a Colorado club after losing to the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the final stretch of the regular season.

According to Morant, he decided to leave the team for an undisclosed time in order to "get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being" and that he takes "full responsibility" for his actions at the time.

It was later reported that Morant entered a counseling program in Florida to help deal with his off-court issues and was subsequently suspended without pay for eight games, making his return on March 22 in a win over the Houston Rockets.

One incident should have given Morant enough time to reflect on his actions as a public figure, but it certainly does not seem to be the case once again.

NBA fans clowned Morant for his actions on social media at the time since there was no prior history of Morant acting out in such a manner, instead saying that the star guard was pretending to be someone that he really was not.

The first incident was largely left in the past by the fans as playoff action was looming against the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers who ousted them in just six games.

After that series, Morant and, mostly Dillon Brooks, took centerstage as they drew the ire of the fans for their antics which saw the latter trash talk LeBron James and the Lakers, while Morant's issues with Los Angeles date back to a late January game plus his comments about being "fine in the West."

Many fans are not convinced that Morant's latest suspension will do anything to change his ways since it does not necessarily mean that it will prevent him from making any other rash decisions outside of the court that will certainly impact his career.

The Grizzlies will need to put a lot more effort into Morant's social media training this offseason, but as it has been proven many times throughout the league's history, the franchise's efforts to change a player can only be fixed up by the player himself.

Outside of the suspension, Memphis has to do something with the culture that they have set within the organization that fired back at them during the playoffs.

Brooks has already been practically blacklisted from the organization after being told by the team that he would not return to the franchise in any capacity.

While there is no indication that Morant will be moved since his value on the court is far too great, something has to give soon if the Grizzlies want to be taken seriously as a potential NBA title contender.