KEY POINTS The 2022-23 All-NBA team selections have been made official by the league office

James Harden, Ja Morant and Jalen Brunson were the lead guards not included on the list

Lauri Markkanen and Anthony Davis also missed out on an All-NBA team

The 2022-23 NBA season is currently in its most exciting part of the season as the playoffs are well-underway and the league's best regular season players have been recognized by way of the All-NBA Team selections.

As is always the case every year, snubs will emerge, though this year's All-NBA snubs are highly noteworthy.

James Harden

Leading the charge for being the most snubbed player of this season, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden was inexplicably left off the 15-player list after only receiving six points as per the official tally.

Harden led the league in assists this season with 10.7 per game alongside an average of 21 points and 6.1 rebounds on 36.8 minutes per game this season to help lead the Sixers to the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The former NBA MVP may have only played 58 games this season, but for him to still log insane numbers throughout that time and not get recognized with either an All-Star nod or All-NBA selection is borderline criminal.

Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks surprised the NBA landscape when they were able to pry Jalen Brunson from the hands of the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason and it has translated to them still being in the postseason despite being down 3-2 against the Miami Heat.

Brunson's playmaking ability has elevated the Knicks to their first-ever second-round appearance since the Carmelo Anthony era.

Appearing in 68 games this season and with about 35 minutes played per game, Brunson's 24 points (49.1% from the field, 41.6$ from three), 6.2 assists, and 3.5 boards should have been enough for at least a third-team selection.

However, he instead finds himself behind Ja Morant and Jrue Holiday in the official All-NBA voting.

Lauri Markkanen

The 2022-23 NBA Most Improved Player in Lauri Markkanen may have led the Utah Jazz to relevance this season after the Donovan Mitchell – Rudy Gobert era, but it was still not enough for All-NBA voters.

Logging 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds alongside 0.6 steals and the same number of blocks across 66 games, Markkanen was more than deserving of a nod.

Arguing team success as to why he was left off the list is moot as even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder made the first team despite them having relatively the same season as the Jazz.

Ja Morant

Ja Morant's Memphis Grizzlies established themselves as the NBA's villains and while they were unceremoniously ousted by the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant still had beastly numbers in the regular season.

He averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists alongside 1.1 steals over 61 games and was again the catalyst of the Grizzlies' offense as he powered them to the Western Conference's second seed.

Morant leads all guards in the snubs list for voting with 44 points–five ahead of Jrue Holiday, 21 above Jalen Brunson, and 34 ahead of Devin Booker.

Anthony Davis

Arguably the Los Angeles Lakers' best player this season, Anthony Davis appeared in 56 games for the Purple and Gold – making it the second-most games he has appeared in throughout his four-year run in Los Angeles.

Davis led the league in rebounding this season with 12.6 per game plus 25.9 points, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 blocks all while playing 34 minutes is would have made an All-NBA team in any other season.

Instead, Davis, who was voted as a center, had to contend with Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis this season which has him leading all centers not on the list in voting with 65 points.

Honorable Mentions:

Trae Young

Devin Booker

Pascal Siakam

Anthony Edwards

Bam Adebayo

The official tally and breakdown of voting can be found here.