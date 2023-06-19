KEY POINTS Jennifer Lopez made a "Daddy Appreciation Post" for Ben Affleck on Instagram

Her post included a topless photo of Affleck flaunting his abs

Lopez also shared a clip from an interview in which she gushed about Affleck being the best dad

Jennifer Lopez paid Ben Affleck a sweet tribute on Father's Day.

On Sunday, Lopez, 53, joined the world in celebrating the occasion by giving her husband a sweet shoutout on social media.

The singer-actress took to Instagram to share a topless photo of the "Justice League" star in which he shows off his abs. She also included in the post sweet snaps of them and a clip from her interview on "The View," in which she called Affleck the "best dad" while promoting her Netflix movie "The Mother."

"Daddy Appreciation Post [sparkles emoji], Happy Father's Day Papa," Lopez wrote in the caption. "And Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know."

Affleck and Lopez, who wed in July 2022, have made their blended family work. He shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

When she appeared on "The View" last month, Lopez praised the "Gone Girl" actor for being a great father to their children.

"It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen," Lopez said. "He's so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He's just so in tune. He's such a brilliant guy anyway, and he's so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids. He must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it."

Lopez was also proud of Affleck for always making time for their family. According to the "Marry Me" actress, he is always available for the kids.

"He's present, and that's all you can ask for is a present, loving dad who cares and shows up every single day," she added, "and that's who he is."

Affleck, for his part, gushed over his wife while discussing her physique and work ethic during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show" in April.

"Jennifer just eats whatever she wants," Affleck said, noting that "whatever she wants" included "pizza, cookies [and] ice cream."

"I mean, I work out, too. But I don't magically appear to be 20 years old, you know what I mean?" he added. "There's no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real. But also the superhuman thing is real. She's the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular."