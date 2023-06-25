KEY POINTS Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got married at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, Saturday

They tied the knot at the same place where the "Mad Men" finale filmed in 2015

John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Billy Crudup reportedly attended the couple's wedding

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are officially Mr. and Mrs. Hamm!

Hamm, 52, tied the knot with his "Mad Men" co-star, 35, Saturday, TMZ reported. People confirmed that the pair are now married.

The couple, who first met while filming the series finale of "Mad Men" in 2015, exchanged vows in front of their family and friends at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where the episode was filmed.

In snaps from the ceremony obtained by the outlets, the bride rocked a strapless white wedding gown with a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair down in waves. The groom looked dapper in his black tuxedo.

The newlyweds were joined by some celebrity pals, including "Mad Men" alum John Slattery, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey and Billy Crudup, according to TMZ.

Hamm starred as the main character Don Draper in the AMC series, which earned him an Emmy in 2015. Osceola appeared only in the series finale and played Clementine, a Flower Child receptionist at a California coastal retreat where Draper stayed before his groundbreaking real-life Coca-Cola campaign, according to E! News.

After "Mad Men," Hamm and Osceola reunited on the big screen in the 2022 crime movie "Confess, Fletch."

Though they met in 2015, the pair reportedly did not start dating until 2020. They got engaged after two years of dating, People reported in February.

Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut as a couple in February 2022 at the Homecoming Weekend event hosted By The h.wood Group and Revolve in Los Angeles. He also brought her along to Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party in March of that year.

Hamm spoke about his relationship status when he appeared on "The Howard Stern Show" in September 2022. During the interview, the actor hinted that he was ready to settle down, saying he was at a "comfortable" stage in his life and could see himself getting married.

"I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," he said. "It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

Hamm admitted that the pain of losing his mom at 10 greatly affected him and that he blocked his emotional accessibility, availability and vulnerability. However, Osceola helped him deal with it, and he confirmed that he is "very much so" in love with her.

"It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness. It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and ... it's what I'm working for," he added.