The GOP seems poised to pick up a Senate seat in Montana.

Polling shows Trump-backed Republican Tim Sheehy is leading incumbent Sen. Jon Tester comfortably with a little more than a month to go until election day.

The most recent poll by Remington Research Group has Sheehy with an 8-point lead in the race.

Another recent poll by RMG Research had Sheehy with a 7-point lead.

The two candidates held a debate on Monday night and it will take new polling to see if it affects the race.

Tester is the only Democrat to hold high office in Montana. He has held the office since 2006.

He is considered a moderate and is a gun owner.

Sheehy is a former Navy SEAL Officer who graduated from the Naval Academy in 2008. After being wounded in combat, he left the military and moved to Montana.

Trump endorsed Sheehy when he was running in the GOP primary, calling him "an American Hero and highly successful Businessman."

Republicans are hoping to control the Senate by taking at least one seat and winning the White House. It would take two seats flipping for the GOP to control the upper chamber if Trump loses to Kamala Harris in November.