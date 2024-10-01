Trump-Backed Tim Sheehy's Chances Of Winning Key Montana Senate Seat Entering The Final Month Of Campaign
Sen. Jon Tester debated Sheehy on Monday night
The GOP seems poised to pick up a Senate seat in Montana.
Polling shows Trump-backed Republican Tim Sheehy is leading incumbent Sen. Jon Tester comfortably with a little more than a month to go until election day.
The most recent poll by Remington Research Group has Sheehy with an 8-point lead in the race.
Another recent poll by RMG Research had Sheehy with a 7-point lead.
The two candidates held a debate on Monday night and it will take new polling to see if it affects the race.
Tester is the only Democrat to hold high office in Montana. He has held the office since 2006.
He is considered a moderate and is a gun owner.
Sheehy is a former Navy SEAL Officer who graduated from the Naval Academy in 2008. After being wounded in combat, he left the military and moved to Montana.
Trump endorsed Sheehy when he was running in the GOP primary, calling him "an American Hero and highly successful Businessman."
Republicans are hoping to control the Senate by taking at least one seat and winning the White House. It would take two seats flipping for the GOP to control the upper chamber if Trump loses to Kamala Harris in November.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead At 83: Team
-
Sacred Filth Offers India's Sex Workers Brief Respect
-
Gaza Children 'Extremely Impacted' By War: UNICEF
-
SpaceX Launches Mission To Return Stranded Astronauts
-
Progress On High Seas Treaty, But Change Still Far Off
-
Massachusetts Woman Pleads Guilty To Running High-End Brothels Catering To Politicians, Execs
-
Trump Now Says He's 'Too Busy Winning' To Sue Fact-Checking ABC Debate Anchor
-
North Carolina Candidate Mark Robinson Hospitalized With Second-Degree Burns After Campaign Event
-
MoneyGram Goes Offline After Cyber Attack
-
'Convergence' Growing On Global Plastics Treaty: UN Environment Chief