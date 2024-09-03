A Republican senate candidate in Montana allegedly made racial comments about the Crow Reservation during fundraisers.

Audio of some of those comments was captured and reported by a local news site.

Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL, is running against Democrat incumbent Jon Tester for the seat.

In audio clips obtained by Char-Koosta News, the official news publication of the Flathead Indian Reservation, Sheehy can be heard saying is ropes and brands with Crow members and that it's a "great way to bond with all the Indians while they're drunk at 8:00 A.M."

That recording was reportedly from a Nov. 6, 2023 campaign fundraiser.

Sheehy made other questionable comments at an event the following month.

He talked about riding in the Crow Fair parade.

"They'll let you know when they like you or not, if Coors Light cans flying by your head," the recording reportedly captured Sheehy saying.

At another event, Sheehy allegedly mimicked Crow tribe members calling him "white boy."

Char-Koosta News said it was still working to verify the audio and was waiting for a comment from the campaign.

Sheehy is in a tight race against Sen. Tester. A group of recent polls compiled by the Hill show Sheehy with a 3.5% lead in the race.

Trump has endorsed Sheehy. He appeared at a rally with him in Bozeman last month and claimed that if Republicans don't retake the White House and Tester's Senate seat, there will be "no country left" the Daily Montanan reported.

The former president also referred to Tester as a "big slob" and called Sheehy "handsome" at the rally.