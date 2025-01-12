U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase issued an internal memo, informing employees who are currently on hybrid work schedules that they must return to the office five days a week starting in March.

The decision has sparked a strong reaction, with hundreds of staff members expressing their opinions, many of which include complaints about the shift back to full-time office work. This move reflects the bank's push to return to a more traditional in-office work environment, despite the ongoing shift toward remote and hybrid work models across many industries.

According to a memo from JPMorgan's operating committee, more than half of the bank's employees already work in the office full-time. With a global workforce of over 316,000 staff members, the bank is making efforts to return even more employees to in-person work, despite the growing trend of remote and hybrid work arrangements in many sectors.

"We are now a few years out of the pandemic and have had the time to evaluate the benefits and challenges of remote and hybrid working," they wrote. "We feel that now is the right time to solidify our full-time in-office approach.

"We think it is the best way to run the company. As we've discussed before, the benefits of working together in person are substantial and irreplaceable, and as we spend more time together, the more advantages we gain," the executives wrote.

Employees raised various concerns, including the rising costs of commuting, challenges with child care, and the potential negative impact on their work-life balance. One individual even proposed the idea of unionizing to push for a hybrid work model, according to sources familiar with the discussions. These concerns highlight the difficulties many workers face as JPMorgan transitions back to in-office work.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, financial companies have taken a strong stance on returning employees to the office, with many beginning to call staff back as early as 2021. The push for in-person work has been especially noticeable in the financial sector, where firms have been keen to restore traditional office environments, despite the increasing trend of remote and hybrid work across other industries.

Amazon mandated that employees return to the office five days a week starting last week. CEO Andy Jassy explained, "When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant." This move reflects Amazon's commitment to in-person work, emphasizing the benefits of collaboration and teamwork in a physical office setting.