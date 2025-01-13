JPMorgan Chase resorted to turning off the comments on a company-wide announcement after hundreds of employees spoke out against the banking giant's return-to-office mandate.

On Friday, employees received a notice announcing that beginning in March all employees would be required to return to the office five days a week, saying that they thought working in-person was "the best way to run the company."

While more than half of all employees were already back at the office full-time, according to the memo, hundreds of others working hybrid or remote schedules began protesting in the comments.

Several employees remarked about dealing with traffic, with one user commenting that whoever made this decision must have a chauffeur driving them. Another employee noted that they would be returning just to have video calls in the office, Barron's reported.

One employee commented about unionizing, while others shared mental health concerns and worries about childcare costs.

More than 300 comments were left on the announcement before comments were turned off, a source told Barron's.

JP Morgan said in a statement to Reuters, "What is not changing is our support for flexibility in the workplace, which we are committed to providing at every level in a fair way."

Originally published by Latin Times.