A Washington D.C. judge declined to rule Tuesday on a contentious bid by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to transfer $500 million in assets from the U.S. Institute for Peace (USIP) to the General Services Administration (GSA).

The refusal came following requests from USIP's lawyers to stop the move, the Washington Times reported.

USIP head ordered to transfer headquarters to GSA

Nate Cavanaugh, the newly appointed head of USIP, was ordered to transfer the think tank's assets to the GSA this month. This includes USIP's headquarters, located on Constitution Avenue.

A court filing on Monday revealed that Cavanaugh received the order in a letter signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

"I have concluded that it is in the best interest of USIP, the federal government, and the United States for USIP to transfer its real property located at 2301 Constitution Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20037, to GSA and to seek an exception from the 100% reimbursement requirement for the building," Cavanaugh mentioned in the letter to acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian, according to the Washington Times.

Following the letter, USIP's lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Monday to stop the asset transfer. However, on Tuesday, Judge Howell chose not to make a decision right away. Instead, she decided to review briefings from both USIP and the Justice Department before considering whether to block the transfer.

USIP lawyer confident in legal victory

George Foote, a longtime lawyer for USIP, said the judge's ruling was thorough and well thought out. However, he expressed confidence that USIP would win the case later in the month.

Foote also warned that the executive branch's actions could have wide-reaching effects beyond nonprofits, potentially impacting individual rights, constitutional protections, and the overall balance of power.

Russell Vought, head of the Office of Management and Budget, supported Cavanaugh's push for the asset transfer in a separate letter included in Monday's filing, urging approval of the move.

Cavanaugh, who worked for Elon Musk's DOGE and had connections in the GSA, was appointed as USIP's acting president on March 25, replacing former State Department official Kenneth Jackson.

Shortly after taking over, he led large-scale layoffs, with nearly all USIP employees receiving termination notices.

DOGE enforces USIP takeover

Last month, Cavanaugh reportedly interviewed several GSA employees as part of DOGE's efforts to cut government spending through layoffs. Justice Department lawyers argue that USIP is an executive agency and that the asset transfer aligns with a February executive order from President Donald Trump.

The order aimed to shut down independent organizations, including USIP.

DOGE staff attempted to enter USIP's headquarters in March but were blocked by the institute's lawyers. However, a few days later, DOGE returned with law enforcement, gained access to the building, removed USIP staff, and installed Jackson as acting president.