A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily halted the Trump administration's move to freeze federal grants, loans and other financial assistance until at least Feb. 3.

Tuesday's hearing at a Washington, D.C. court saw U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan issue an order temporarily halting the move. The judge ruled against the plan to withhold "open awards" of funds that have already been scheduled to be distributed.

AliKhan's order prevents any disruption in the current disbursement of funds until at least Monday, when she has scheduled a followup hearing to determine the next steps in the case, according to the Associated Press.

Citing his campaign promise to rein in government spending, President Donald Trump's new administration issued the freeze as a "temporary" measure.

However, the judge intervened just moments before the block was set to take effect, avoiding a disruption to program like Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, scholarships, student loans and other aid.

The move comes after the Trump administration issued the freeze without notice, sending shock waves across the country for those anticipating pre-approved assistance.