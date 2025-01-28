The State Department is reportedly being urged to forgo openly observing Black History Month during February, aligning with Trump's executive order that dismantled diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The directive will force the department to break from traditional celebrations as it goes against its new public messaging, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The directive said public communications should reflect Trump's priorities and the "spirit" of eliminating DEI programs, meaning no more public-facing messaging and events.

Under these policies, federal agencies are expected to align their communications and programming with an executive order issued by Trump that got rid of DEI initiatives across the federal government.

This executive order revoked a 60-year-old policy that requires government contractors to address racial and gender discrimination.

The directive has "no restrictions" on content or programming related to people with disabilities, according to the WSJ report.

Trump's administration repealed longstanding diversity requirements in federal hiring and contracting arguing they're discriminatory.

Opponents claim Trump's order paves the way for discrimination and suppresses commemorative events that highlight marginalized Black Americans.

Trump's attack on DEI initiatives continues his contentious relationship with the Black community.

During the 2024 presidential election, Trump campaigned in South Bronx, New York and a Detroit church to woo Black voters.

Three in 10 Black men under the age of 45 years old voted for Trump, the Associated Press reported, giving him more Black voters than any Republican presidential candidate in the past 48 years.

Trump has not appointed any Black person to any top role in his administration despite his campaign promise to bring back "Black jobs."

The goal of Black History Month is to educate the public about the contributions of Black Americans.

Established by Carter G. Woodson and Jesse E. Moorland in 1926, it has been recognized by every U.S. president since 1976 when President Gerald Ford expanded it from a week to a month.