A federal jury ruled Friday that Donald Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll a whopping $83.3 million in damages related to a sexual assault case from the 1990s.

It took the nine-member jury about three hours to arrive at the astounding figure, which comes on top of a $5 million civil sex abuse and defamation judgment against the former president last year.

That verdict ruled that Trump sexually assault Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s and that he defamed her in his strong denial in 2019 while he was in office. He repeated his claims that he did not know Carroll and she was "not his type" during the latest trial.

Trump walked out of the courtroom during closing arguments from one of Carroll's attorneys in the latest spectacle he has caused during the trial. He returned before his lawyers made their final arguments, but heard some strong accusations from Carroll's attorney on rebuttal.

"Ladies and gentleman, this isn't a campaign rally. It's not a press event. It's a court of law and Miss Carroll's life," said Carroll's attorney, Shawn Crowley. "Donald Trump sexually assaulted her. He defamed her. He is not the victim."

The jury awarded Carroll a total of $18.3 in damages and another $65 million in punitive damages. Trump said on social media that he is appealing the ruling.

"I fully disagree with both verdicts, and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party," Trump posted on his social media site, TruthSocial. "Our Legal System is out of control."

Trump returns to the 2024 presidential election campaign after winning the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries.