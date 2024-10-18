Vice President Kamala Harris has a large lead over Donald Trump with a key demographic as the elections loom larger, according to a new poll.

Concretely, she holds a 24-point advantage among voters who made up their minds during the past months, as shown by a survey conducted by Emerson College.

The Democratic candidate has 60% of the support, compared to Trump's 36%. However, about 11% of those asked are part of the group. An additional 80% have already made up their mind, with Trump leading 52% to 48% there.

As for those who still have not decided who to support, Harris leads 48% to 43%, according to Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Even if the amount of undecided voters is comparatively low, they can play a large role in tipping the scale, considering how close most races are in the seven battleground states.

Different survey aggregators consider most of them a toss-up, with only two (Arizona and Georgia) with a difference higher than one percentage point. NPR's electoral map, for example, currently has Vice President Kamala Harris with 226 electoral votes compared to Donald Trump's 246, both still unable to get to the 270 need to get the White House.

The outlet indicates there are 66 votes completely up for grabs, while the 27 from Arizona and Georgia (11 and 16, respectively) would go to Trump. Should Harris make inroads there, she would only need to also win Pennsylvania, the largest swing state. With 19 electoral votes, it shows a small advantage for Harris.

The Democrat is ahead by 0.5 percentage points in NPR's aggregator, making the race a toss-up still. FiveThirtyEight's features a similar scenario, with the vice president leading with 48% of the support compared to Trump's 47.4%.

North Carolina, the next one in terms of electoral votes with 16, is currently going to Trump, although also by less than one percentage point. NPR has the Republican ahead by 0.85 percentage points, while FiveThirtyEight shows a 48.2%-47.3% advantage.

Michigan and its 15 electoral votes now show Trump ahead by 0.05 percentage points. And even though the race is a complete toss-up, with the candidates being practically tied, the trend favors Trump, considering it was leaning Democrat on August 26, the previous map update.

Harris still leads in Wisconsin, according to NPR's and FiveThirtyEight's averages: by 0.25 percentage points in the former and 0.6% in the latter. But same as in Michigan, her lead was wider a month and a half ago.

Lastly, Nevada: There, Harris is ahead by 0.35 points in NPR's average, 0.8 in FiveThirtyEight's (47.7% to 46.9%)