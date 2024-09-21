Kamala Harris's campaign raised over four times more than Donald Trump's in August, taking advantage of the heightened Democratic enthusiasm during the first full month of her presidential run.

Harris's campaign reported raising $190 million in August, as detailed in filings with the Federal Election Commission on Friday night. She spent almost $174 million that month, concluding with $235 million in cash on hand. The campaign's expenditures included over $135 million on media buys and ad production, more than $6 million on air travel, about $4.9 million on payroll and taxes, and $4.5 million on text messaging.

The Trump campaign reported raising $43 million in August while spending $61 million, leaving him with $135 million in cash at the beginning of September. Of the expenditures, more than $47 million was dedicated to advertisements, helping to boost his visibility and outreach. Additionally, the campaign invested $10.2 million in direct mail aimed at potential voters, highlighting a strategy focused on targeted communication. They also spent around $670,000 on air travel, indicating an effort to maintain a strong presence in key areas as the campaign progresses.

The Republican National Committee announced on Friday night that it raised $40 million in August, finishing the month with $79 million in cash. However, it was both outperformed in fundraising and spending by its Democratic counterparts, who raised $68 million and spent $84 million, concluding the month with $50 million in cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Harris experienced a significant influx of donations in the 24 hours following her debate with the former president on September 10, raising $47 million during that time, according to her campaign.

Although Harris's financial advantage will enable her to saturate the airwaves with television ads leading up to the election, it may not guarantee her victory, according to Reuters. Many polls show the two candidates in a tight race, particularly in key battleground states that could decide the outcome. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump won against Hillary Clinton despite having raised less money than his Democratic opponent.

Reports submitted to the FEC on Friday night revealed millions of dollars in contributions to Trump-aligned super PACs, which are actively working to portray Harris negatively. This effort comes as many voters are just beginning to learn about her background and credentials.

Even with Harris's cash advantage, her advisers are urging donors and bundlers to keep pushing forward to finance what Jen O'Malley Dillon, chair of the Harris-Walz Campaign, has called a "relentless battleground operation." This initiative is vital in a closely contested race where every effort could impact the final outcome.

The two campaigns are heading into the final stretch of a highly competitive presidential race.