Texas police are investigating the distribution of flyers targeting Kamala Harris supporters, threatening that they have been added to a "national database" and will be subjected to an IRS tax audit.

On Saturday, the San Marcos Police Department shared in a Facebook post that they were investigating two reports of flyers posted on political signs around the city.

The flyers read: "You have been identified and are now in our National Database of miscreant Harris supporters, either by social interactions with your neighbors who are on our investigations team, or by yard signs, or vehicle bumper stickers."

The flyer goes on to say instead of "the hangman's nooses of the old days," the person receiving the flyer will be "IRS tax audited...and at a minimum - - - 4 years of painful misery."

It was signed, "The Grand Dragon of Trump Klan #124."

Since then, the number of incidents has jumped to five, according to reporting by KXAN.

"We're trying to identify the scope of how many flyers have been disseminated across San Marcos," San Marco Police Department Chief Stan Standridge told KXAN. "We have already notified the FBI and we've also notified the regional fusion centers—both Southwest [Texas] Fusion center and the Austin Regional Intelligence Center."

He added that it's a crime to influence, coerce, or prevent a voter from voting.

"When we identify the suspect or suspects, then we will present that to the district attorney's office for consideration of applicable charges," he told KXAN.