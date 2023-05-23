KEY POINTS Katy Perry reportedly felt "American Idol" producers threw her under the bus

The singer was reportedly upset when she got booed on the show

An insider said Perry was unfazed by the backlash because she was doing her job

Katy Perry is considering leaving "American Idol," according to a report.

Perry was involved in a series of controversies while judging "American Idol," with some finding her approach provocative and sometimes rude. She's also not feeling the "unconditional" support from the show's producers, the New York Post reported.

Unnamed sources also told Daily Mail that she wanted to quit the reality singing competition because she allegedly felt that the producers were throwing her under the bus, and she grew tired of dealing with the backlash from the viewers.

"Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus," one source told Daily Mail. "She feels like her comments could have been removed. Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home."

Perry was booed for the first time on the show after she criticized Nutsa Buzaladze's high-energy performance of "Paris (Ooh La La)" by Grace Potter in an episode in April. Her co-judge Luke Bryan joked, "Katy got booed. Katy got booed."

"OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!" the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker said, acknowledging the fans' reaction. "But what I'm saying is that I'd like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I'd love to see that, and I think America might too."

Before that, Perry was also criticized for allegedly "mom-shaming" another contestant. During Sara Beth Liebe's audition, Perry joked that she had been "laying on the table too much" after the 25-year-old shared that she has three kids already.

"She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted, it was not what she wanted," the Daily Mail's source said. "She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge. Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

However, one should still take the report with a grain of salt. Another insider previously spoke with Page Six and said that she wasn't bothered by the criticisms she received in Season 21.

"Katy isn't fazed by the backlash," the anonymous tipster told the outlet. "This has been a roller-coaster season with a lot of great talent, so she is just doing her job."

The source said the pop star "has a unique sense of humor that may not always translate well on camera, but she never has any ill intent."

"She's a mentor and a friend to the contestants," the source added.