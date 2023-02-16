The Cleveland Cavaliers are about to make Kevin Love a free agent, giving him a chance to sign with any team in the NBA. At least one contender is reportedly interested in signing the Cavs' star when he receives his contract buyout.

Cleveland and Love are finalizing a buyout, and the Miami Heat are expected to be suitors for the veteran, according to the Athletic. Amid the rumors of Love hitting free agency, there has been speculation the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors might try to sign the 34-year-old. Love is in the final year of a four-year $120 million contract.

With Kevin Love reportedly being bought out, could we see a reunion with LeBron? #LakeShow



Tune in now to Lakers Postgame with @AllenSliwa on ESPNLA pic.twitter.com/X64YB4Iw7g — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) February 16, 2023

Love could be a useful player for a team that needs a big man who can knock down some shots off the bench. The Heat and Lakers both qualify for that category, ranking in the bottom five in 3-point percentage. The Warriors are one of the league's best shooting teams, but they lack depth and could use another veteran who can be relied upon to play postseason minutes.

The Cavs took Love out of the rotation, and the veteran hasn't played since Jan. 24. In 41 games during the 2022-23 season, Love is averaging career-lows of 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 20.0 minutes per game.

Love has made 35.4% of his attempts behind the arc this season, but he's a career 37.2% shooter from 3-point range. The Lakers and Heat are both making less than 34% of their attempts from downtown.

Love's connection with LeBron James also makes the Lakers appear to be a possible destination for the forward. Love made two All-Star teams while playing alongside James in Cleveland from 2015-2018. They won a championship together in 2016.

The Lakers turned over their roster at the trade deadline. Russell Westbrook led the departures. Los Angeles acquired D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

The Warriors traded James Wiseman at the deadline. Golden State is currently the No. 9 seed in the West. The Warriors have a 2.5-game lead on the Lakers, which occupy the No. 13 spot in the conference. The Heat fell to the No. 7 seed in the East with a loss Wednesday night.