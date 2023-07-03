KEY POINTS Moroccan star Sofyan Amrabat has been rumored in a transfer to Manchester United

Amrabat has shared great compliments for the top-flight England league

Him preventing Kylian Mbappe from a goal-scoring opportunity during the World Cup made him famous

The transfer window has started to see Manchester United striking big with the acquisition of attacking midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea a few days ago and now have their eyes set on bringing in another big name to the midfield–someone who has been raring to join Manchester United.

It was recently claimed by RAI Sport via other sources that Manchester United has agreed to personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat of Italian Serie A club Fiorentina.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shared that Fiorentina is yet to receive a formal approach from Manchester United.

Despite the confusing state of affairs regarding Amrabat's status, the player had been keeping his options open with regard to a move to the English Premier League.

"Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world. It would be nice to play there one day, but it's not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league," Amrabat was quoted to have said.

"Football has changed a lot, it's more physical, you have more to be an athlete, the tempo and intensity are higher. Of course, in England the intensity is very high, so I think it could suit me."

Amrabat made his name known to soccer fans around the world during the 2022 FIFA World Cup especially when Morocco took on France in the semifinals.

Being in the semifinals was a massive shock to soccer fans as few would have expected them to reach that stage, but Amrabat played the hero with them trailing the then-defending champions 1-0 in the match.

As French superstar Kylian Mbappe came flying down the left side of the pitch, Amrabat turned on the jets and prevented Mbappe from getting off a cross, tackling the ball just in time, and recovering it for another possession.

That particular play had soccer fans hailing Amrabat as the "Mbappe stopper" and his addition to Manchester United, should it materialize, is more than welcome.

The current Fiorentina player ran the farthest amongst all players in the World Cup (59.3km in total) while also leading it in ball recoveries–something that Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag would be happy to have.

Amrabat had already been linked to a move to Manchester United during the January transfer window, but the mere thought of him being paired with Casemiro to anchor the defense is certainly enough to have their fans hoping it finally comes to fruition.