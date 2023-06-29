KEY POINTS Lim Na-young and Choi Woong are rumored to be dating after working on a play together

Both camps have clarified that real status of the stars' relationship

Lim Na-young and Choi Woong starred in "Hello, The Hell: Othello"

Lim Na-young isn't dating her former co-star.

Recent dating rumors surrounding singer-actress Lim Na-young and actor Choi Woong have officially been denied by both parties. Lim Na-young's aides and Choi Woong's agency have refuted the speculations, clarifying that the two are nothing more than close friends.

A representative from the former I.O.I member's camp spoke to News 1, firmly stating "The rumor of Lim Na-young's romantic relationship is not true."

Echoing this sentiment, Choi Woong's agency, Creative Entertainment, released a statement dismissing the speculations and clarifying that the actors are simply close colleagues.

Na-young's camp also noted that the actress has "no lover" at the moment.

A local media outlet earlier reported that Lim Na-young and Choi Woong had gotten close while working on the theater production "Hello, The Hell: Othello."

The two reportedly developed a romantic relationship while working together. However, both have now quashed these claims, affirming their relationship is strictly professional.

Lim Na-young rose to prominence as part of the project group I.O.I, which was formed through Mnet's "Produce 101" in 2016. Following I.O.I's disbandment, she transitioned into acting and has since been making a name for herself in the field.

Choi Woong, on the other hand, debuted as a commercial model in 2011. Since then, he has gained recognition for his roles in various popular dramas, including "My Love from the Star", "Descendants of the Sun" and "Goblin."